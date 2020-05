Shilpa Shetty reveals why she opted surrogacy: I had a couple of miscarriages Monday, 11 May 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Shilpa Shetty Kundra opened up on opting for surrogacy after such a long time. The actress revealed that she had been planning a second child for five years and had several miscarriages as well. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Bollywood Life Shilpa Shetty reveals why she opted surrogacy: I had a couple of miscarriages #Hungama2 #Nikamma… https://t.co/qLYqXkFzHy 5 hours ago modi 2 MODI 2, Shilpa Shetty Kundra Reveals She'd Suffered A Couple Of Miscarriages Before She Opted For Surrogacy… https://t.co/NFa6uq5t92 6 hours ago MOVIE MOOD https://t.co/RUrC0buTsw MOVIE MOOD, Shilpa Shetty Kundra Reveals She'd Suffered A Couple Of Miscarriages Before She… https://t.co/uz6MEIp0oi 6 hours ago AmyPree RT @MissMalini: #ShilpaShetty opens up about trying to have a second child for 5 years before she opted for surrogacy. - @pallavimanoj94, E… 12 hours ago MissMalini #ShilpaShetty opens up about trying to have a second child for 5 years before she opted for surrogacy. -… https://t.co/mRy6IgSb1z 12 hours ago SpotboyE .@TheShilpaShetty opted for surrogacy after suffering "several miscarriages." #ShilpaShettyKundra | @TheRajKundra… https://t.co/EMJi2lSmsU 12 hours ago