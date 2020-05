Monday, 11 May 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the COVID-19 cases are expected to peak in May and suggested that any action on lockdown must be taken cautiously.







Cases are expected to peak in May, it may peak in June or July also. I've read Wuhan is witnessing a 2nd wave of cases,even WHO has warned about... 👓 View full article