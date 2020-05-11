|
Trending Entertainment News Today – Poonam Pandey booked by Mumbai Police; Kareena Kapoor's chubby avatar
|
|
Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Bhushan Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Poonam Pandey, Ramayan, Dipika Chikhlia and others are a part of our top entertainment news today.
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Poonam Pandey booked for lockdown violation
Model Poonam Pandey, along with a friend, was booked for lockdown violation by the Marine Drive police, and later released.
Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:53Published
Virtual cake decorating class today
You can learn how to decorate a cake today like the pros. Freed Bakery is offering a virtual cake decorating class today at 11 a.m.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:15Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this