Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trending Entertainment News Today – Poonam Pandey booked by Mumbai Police; Kareena Kapoor's chubby avatar

Bollywood Life Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Bhushan Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Poonam Pandey, Ramayan, Dipika Chikhlia and others are a part of our top entertainment news today.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Poonam Pandey booked for lockdown violation [Video]

Poonam Pandey booked for lockdown violation

Model Poonam Pandey, along with a friend, was booked for lockdown violation by the Marine Drive police, and later released.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:53Published
Virtual cake decorating class today [Video]

Virtual cake decorating class today

You can learn how to decorate a cake today like the pros. Freed Bakery is offering a virtual cake decorating class today at 11 a.m.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:15Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Kareena Kapoor's chubby avatar in THIS throwback picture with sister Karisma Kapoor will leave you amazed at her transformation

Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha. Talking about the film, it is a remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump and also stars Mona Singh in...
Bollywood Life

Poonam Pandey booked for roaming in a car at Marine Drive for no reason

Starlet Poonam Pandey was booked by Mumbai Police for violating the coronavirus-induced lockdown norms.
DNA Also reported by •Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IstiDream

DreamTeamIsti RT @_misskit: Trending topic today, i'm a proud fan😍 James and Nadine on Gulf News, thanks for this article ♡ #James27REIDyYears https:/… 11 minutes ago