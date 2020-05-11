Trending Entertainment News Today – Poonam Pandey booked by Mumbai Police; Kareena Kapoor's chubby avatar

Kareena Kapoor's chubby avatar in THIS throwback picture with sister Karisma Kapoor will leave you amazed at her transformation Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha. Talking about the film, it is a remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump and also stars Mona Singh in...

Bollywood Life 16 hours ago



