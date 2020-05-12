54000 passengers buy tickets worth Rs 10 crore through IRCTC as Indian Railways starts special trains
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () As Indian Railways resumed ticket booking on Monday (May 11, 2020) it sold tickets worth ₹10 crore to 54,000 passengers within hours of opening the portal. The Indian railway has allotted 30 special trains as it resumes operation after almost two months due to the coronavirus scare.
The Indian government has begun plans to fly home thousands of nationals left stranded in various countries due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Footage shows over 350 nationals returning to Chennai International Airport after being stranded in the United Arab Emirates. All the passengers were tested...
Flight carrying stranded Indians in Abu Dhabi landed at Cochin International Airport. The repatriation flight of Air India Express brought back 177 Indian nationals. The first batch of stranded Indians..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:43Published
The IRCTC website, which was to take bookings for 15 special trains being run from May 12, seemed unable to take the load of visitors as thousands of passengers... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu •Zee News
