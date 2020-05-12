Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

54000 passengers buy tickets worth Rs 10 crore through IRCTC as Indian Railways starts special trains

Zee News Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
As Indian Railways resumed ticket booking on Monday (May 11, 2020) it sold tickets worth ₹10 crore to 54,000 passengers within hours of opening the portal. The Indian railway has allotted 30 special trains as it resumes operation after almost two months due to the coronavirus scare.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: India begins to bring home thousands of nationals left stranded by COVID-19

India begins to bring home thousands of nationals left stranded by COVID-19 01:41

 The Indian government has begun plans to fly home thousands of nationals left stranded in various countries due to the coronavirus pandemic. Footage shows over 350 nationals returning to Chennai International Airport after being stranded in the United Arab Emirates. All the passengers were tested...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Railway to begin online booking for 15 special passenger trains today | Oneindia News [Video]

Railway to begin online booking for 15 special passenger trains today | Oneindia News

India records biggest single day spike in coronavirus cases at 4,213; IRCTC begins online booking for 15 special passenger trains, may add more routes later; PM Modi to hold virtual meet with CMs,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:10Published
Watch: 'Special flight' with 177 stranded Indians from UAE lands in Kochi [Video]

Watch: 'Special flight' with 177 stranded Indians from UAE lands in Kochi

Flight carrying stranded Indians in Abu Dhabi landed at Cochin International Airport. The repatriation flight of Air India Express brought back 177 Indian nationals. The first batch of stranded Indians..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:43Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Indian Railways starts special trains; tickets worth Rs 10 crore sold to over 54,000 passengers

All AC-1 and AC-3 tickets for the Howrah-New Delhi train were sold within the first 10 minutes.
DNA Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimes

IRCTC website not opening, booking for 15 special trains pushed to 18:00 hours now

The IRCTC website, which was to take bookings for 15 special trains being run from May 12, seemed unable to take the load of visitors as thousands of passengers...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •HinduZee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WoundedTiger_

𝕭𝖆𝖓𝖏𝖆𝖆𝖗𝖆 RT @ndtv: Over 45,533 tickets worth Rs 16.15 crore booked for special trains for next seven days; 82,317 passengers booked tickets: Railway… 20 seconds ago

u_st12345

Firoz Khan RT @PTI_News: Over 45,533 tickets worth Rs 16.15 crore booked for special trains for next seven days; 82,317 passengers booked tickets: Rlys 6 minutes ago

KumarSamip

Samip Kumar Das RT @HSnewsLive: Over 45,533 tickets worth Rs 16.15 crore booked for special trains for next seven days; 82,317 passengers booked tickets :… 13 minutes ago

Pratiks46621111

Pratiksha tripathi RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: 54000 passengers buy tickets worth Rs 10 crore through #IRCTC as Indian Railways starts #specialtrains https://t.co/T… 17 minutes ago

pswvision

PSW RT @dna: Indian Railways starts #specialtrains; tickets worth Rs 10 crore sold to over 54,000 passengers https://t.co/KgiEocKyBu 25 minutes ago

DelhiINRI

Delhi RI Indian Railways starts special trains; tickets worth Rs 10 crore sold to over 54,000 passengers https://t.co/VuyZVYl7LO #delhi #newdelhi 28 minutes ago

BTVI

BTVI Live Over 45,533 tickets worth Rs 16.15 crore booked for special trains for next seven days; 82,317 passengers booked ti… https://t.co/fFac9g2McL 36 minutes ago

rabiulislam01

Rabiul Islam Over 45,533 tickets worth Rs 16.15 crore booked for special trains for next seven days; 82,317 passengers booked ti… https://t.co/6zNvk48HXZ 37 minutes ago