PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm on May 12 after meeting with state chief ministers
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday (May 12) after his marathon meeting with the chief ministers of states and Union Territories on Monday (May 11).
According to the Health Ministry,India on Monday reported it’s biggest single-day spike of 4,213 infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 67,152. Of these, 20,917 are recovered patients, while 44,029 are active cases. The death toll stands at 2,206. The latest rise...
