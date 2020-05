You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources 'Strategy for 30,000 people': Kejriwal's 5-T plan for Delhi against COVID-19



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the government has made a strategy for 30,000 people in case of emergency. Kejriwal said the Delhi government is adopting a ‘5-T plan’ against.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:56 Published on April 8, 2020 Coronavirus: Delhi metro shut till April 14th, all grocery shops in Delhi to be remain open 24*7



AS INDIA REMAINS IN LOCKDOWN FOR 21 DAYS, ALL MEANS OF PUBLIC TRANSPORT HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED ACROSS THE COUNTRY. THE DELHI METRO RAIL CORPORATION HAS ANNOUNCED THAT THE DELHI METRO WILL REMAIN SHUT.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:03 Published on March 26, 2020

