IAF rushed fighter jets at Ladakh border after spotting of Chinese helicopters near LAC
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () Days after the face-off between the Indian and Chinese troops in North Sikkim, it seems that China has decided to increase the tension with India and this time Beijing wants to open a new front along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.
Indian Air Force reportedly scrambled its jets to the LAC in Ladakh after Chinese choppers were seen flying close to the area, said news reports.