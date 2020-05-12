Global  

IAF rushed fighter jets at Ladakh border after spotting of Chinese helicopters near LAC

Zee News Tuesday, 12 May 2020
Days after the face-off between the Indian and Chinese troops in North Sikkim, it seems that China has decided to increase the tension with India and this time Beijing wants to open a new front along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: In Other News: China's border dare; IIP declines; Vettel to leave Ferrari

In Other News: China's border dare; IIP declines; Vettel to leave Ferrari 02:48

 Indian Air Force reportedly scrambled its jets to the LAC in Ladakh after Chinese choppers were seen flying close to the area, said news reports. Meanwhile, in a setback to the BJP, state Law Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama's 2017 election victory has been invalidated by the Gujarat High Court....

