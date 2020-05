Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A CRPF officer committed suicide on Tuesday (May 12) in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district after he feared he might have been infected with COVID-19. Sub-inspector Fatah Singh, a resident of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, was posted with the 49th battalion of CRPF at Mattan area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.