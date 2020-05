Gujarat High Court scraps 2017 poll victory of Bhupendrasinh Chudasama citing `malpractice` Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Gujarat High Court scraps 2017 poll victory of Bhupendrasinh Chudasama citing 'malpractice' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this KISHAN RAJASTHANI RT @PPatel108: Gujarat high court scraps 2017 poll victory of Bhupendrasinh Chudasama https://t.co/9jq92PAL8B Hats off to Congress Candida… 2 minutes ago Prashant.Patel Gujarat high court scraps 2017 poll victory of Bhupendrasinh Chudasama https://t.co/9jq92PAL8B Hats off to Congres… https://t.co/I72TX5a164 6 minutes ago indian RT @TOIAhmedabad: Gujarat high court scraps 2017 poll victory of Bhupendrasinh Chudasama https://t.co/dozpmnnzTx 35 minutes ago indian RT @TOICitiesNews: Gujarat high court scraps 2017 poll victory of Bhupendrasinh Chudasama https://t.co/4H9KFQtM3Z 35 minutes ago TOI Cities Gujarat high court scraps 2017 poll victory of Bhupendrasinh Chudasama https://t.co/4H9KFQtM3Z 39 minutes ago TOI Ahmedabad Gujarat high court scraps 2017 poll victory of Bhupendrasinh Chudasama https://t.co/dozpmnnzTx 40 minutes ago