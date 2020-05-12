542 'Shramik Special' trains have run so far, 6.48 lakh migrants ferried; now 100 such trains daily

Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The railways operated 542 "Shramik Special" trains since May 1 and ferried home 6.48 lakh migrants stranded across the country amid the lockdown, officials said on Tuesday. On Monday, a statement issued by the Union ministry of home affairs said the railways will now run 100 "Shramik Special" trains on a daily basis to facilitate a faster movement of workers. 👓 View full article

