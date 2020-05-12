Global  

542 'Shramik Special' trains have run so far, 6.48 lakh migrants ferried; now 100 such trains daily

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
The railways operated 542 "Shramik Special" trains since May 1 and ferried home 6.48 lakh migrants stranded across the country amid the lockdown, officials said on Tuesday. On Monday, a statement issued by the Union ministry of home affairs said the railways will now run 100 "Shramik Special" trains on a daily basis to facilitate a faster movement of workers.
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Passengers delighted with 'good journey' on Howrah-New Delhi special train

Passengers delighted with 'good journey' on Howrah-New Delhi special train 02:24

 Special train carrying passengers from Howrah arrived in New Delhi railway station on May 13 on 2nd day of resumption of train services. One of the passengers said, "The journey was good. Proper arrangements were made and social distancing was also followed". Indian Railways started services of...

