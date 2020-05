The Maharashtra high powered committee (HPC) has decided to release 50 percent of prisoners on temporary bail lodged across Maharashtra to decongest jails...

Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: What's allowed and not allowed in Maharashtra The third phase of the coronavirus lockdown begins on Monday with some relaxations, but curbs will continue in containment areas in the state so that the gains...

IndiaTimes 1 week ago Also reported by • Zee News