Two lakh PPE kits, two lakh N95 masks being manufactured in India daily: PM Modi
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that two lakh PPE kits and two lakh N95 masks were being manufactured in the country on a daily basis as part of fight against the coronavirus.
