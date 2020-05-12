Global  

Two lakh PPE kits, two lakh N95 masks being manufactured in India daily: PM Modi

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that two lakh PPE kits and two lakh N95 masks were being manufactured in the country on a daily basis as part of fight against the coronavirus.
Credit: ANI
FICCI on PM Modi's package

FICCI on PM Modi's package

 While speaking to ANI amid coronavirus pandemic on May 12, the Secretary General of FICCI, Dilip Chenoy spoke on economic package announced by PM Narendra Modi. He said, "PM's announcement of the Rs 20 Lakh crore package in his address to the nation was very significant. What he said about it...

