Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Lockdown Extend 3 May | PM Modi ने देश से क्या कहा जानिए 10 बड़ी ब



Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the countrymen about the lockdown. PM Modi announced the lockdown for the second time in his address. The PM said that now the lockdown will continue till May 3.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:10 Published on April 14, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Go 'vocal for local': PM Modi appeals people to endorse local products Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people to buy and endorse local products like khadi, stating that Covid-19 time has made us realise the importance...

IndiaTimes 1 hour ago



