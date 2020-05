Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the fourth phase of the nationwide COVID-19 induced lockdown would be in "new form with new rules."



"Scientists say that COVID-19 will be a part of our lives for a very long time. But we can't let our lives remain confined around COVID-19. We will wear masks and maintain social... 👓 View full article