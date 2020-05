It's a boy! Choti Sarrdaarni actress Mansi Sharma and husband Yuvraj Hans welcome their newborn Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Talking about the husband and wife duo, the two met during the Box Cricket League. They quickly became friends and before they even knew, they were falling for one another. After dating for a couple of years, the duo tied the knot in February last year. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Choti Sarrdaarni actress Mansi Sharma and husband Yuvraaj Hans welcome baby boy Choti Sarrdaarni actress Mansi Sharma is now a mom! She and husband Yuvraaj Hans, who's the son of singer Hans Raj Hans, have become parents to a baby boy....

Mid-Day 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this