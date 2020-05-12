Global  

Kamal Haasan welcomes PM Narendra Modi`s Rs 20 lakh crore package, says will see how India`s poorest get their due

Zee News Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore package amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown but added that he will "watch out for the details to see how the poorest of my country get their due at last".
