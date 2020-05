Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The Modi government takes decisions in the interest of the country and the just announced Rs 20 lakh crore relief package will help the poor, farmers and middle class, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday. In a series of tweets in Hindi with the hashtag 'AatmanirbharBharat', Shah said the time has come for everyone to take a pledge to use more and more local products. 👓 View full article