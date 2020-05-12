Global  

Lockdown 4.0 in new form, with new rules: PM

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Lockdown 4.0 will be completely different and will have new rules. I am confident that we will, while fighting the virus by following the rules, move forward, PM Modi said, adding the new rules, based on the suggestions from chief ministers, would be announced before May 18.
