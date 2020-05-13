Global  

Modi calls for a self-reliant India, announces Rs 20 lakh crore package

Mid-Day Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a '20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus to deal with the COVID-19 situation in the country. The package is the second largest in Asia after Japan.

"I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'. The announcements made...
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: FICCI on PM Modi's package

FICCI on PM Modi's package 01:27

 While speaking to ANI amid coronavirus pandemic on May 12, the Secretary General of FICCI, Dilip Chenoy spoke on economic package announced by PM Narendra Modi. He said, "PM's announcement of the Rs 20 Lakh crore package in his address to the nation was very significant. What he said about it...

