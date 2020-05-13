Allu Arjun's Ramulo Ramulaa finds a fan in David Warner! - watch VIRAL dance video
Wednesday, 13 May 2020 () David Warner has now made a TikTok video on the chartbuster song Ramuloo Ramulaa from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He had previously made one on the song, Butta Bomma from the same film.
Prince George is a huge fan of Sir David Attenborough. The six-year-old royal loves watching the TV documentaries of the award-winning broadcaster, according to Duchess Catherine, who revealed the news..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:09Published
South superstar Allu Arjun has been receiving a lot of praise for his stint in the movie 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. Fans and admirers are applauding his amazing... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Indian Express