In a first, three single-judge benches of SC hear 20 cases each

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
For the first time in the history of the Supreme Court, three single-judge benches on Wednesday took up 20 cases each for hearing and passed the orders.Three single-judge benches of Justices Krishna Murari, S Ravindra Bhat and Hrishikesh Roy conducted the hearings on 20 transfer petitions (petitions seeking transfer of case from one court to another) each through video conferencing and passed necessary orders.
