Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi, Chehre may directly release on OTT platforms due to lockdown Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

The lockdown imposed due to coronavirus has brought about many changes. Films like Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi, Chehre may directly release on OTT platforms due to this. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this