Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Shahid Kapoor gave one of the biggest hits of 2019 with Kabir Singh. It had Kiara Advani opposite him. The film went on to create several records. It was a remake of Arjun Reddy and the actor took up another South film remake, Jersey as his next venture in Bollywood. 👓 View full article