Army examining induction of youngsters as officers & jawans for 3 years for 'Tour of Duty' Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The over 12-lakh strong Indian Army is finalizing a radical proposal for inducting youngsters for a three-year “Tour of Duty” tenure as both officers and jawans in the backdrop of the urgent need for cadre restructuring amidst the ballooning salary and pension bills adversely impacting military modernization. 👓 View full article

