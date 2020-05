You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Nirmala Sitharaman announces measures to boost economy: Govt's 20 Lakh economic package | Oneindia



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday addressed the media and shared the details of the Rs 20 lakh crore Economic stimulus package that was announced by PM Modi on Tuesday to battle.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 09:02 Published 5 hours ago Greta Thunberg donates $100,000 prize money to UN children's fund to fight Covid-19 | Oneindia News



Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has donated a $100,000 prize she won from a Danish foundation to the United Nations Children's Fund for use against the COVID-19 pandemic. Thunberg said in a.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:17 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources PM Cares Fund to allocate Rs 2000 crore for purchasing ventilators, 1000 cr for migrants The PM CARES Fund Trust on Wednesday decided to allocate Rs 3,100 crore for fight against Covid-19, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. Out of the...

IndiaTimes 3 hours ago





Tweets about this