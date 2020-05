Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sai Gundewar had moved to Los Angeles to take the treatment for brain cancer. But he lost his battle a couple of days ago. Sai also appeared in several TVCs and films like David, Yuvvraaj, I Me Aur Main, Baazaar, Pappu Can't Dance Saala, Love Break Ups Zindagi, to name a few. 👓 View full article