India`s dependence on Chinese products and PM Narendra Modi`s clarion call for Atmanirbhar Bharat

ORF .@DeoSahil & @Franz_CB argue that the narrow discussion on India’s dependence, on Chinese inputs for the production… https://t.co/qvti3xLY06 10 hours ago ORF Mumbai .@DeoSahil & @Franz_CB argue that the narrow discussion on India's dependence, on Chinese inputs for the production… https://t.co/QzxbgSjy22 20 hours ago ORF .@DeoSahil & @Franz_CB argue that the narrow discussion on India’s dependence, on Chinese inputs for the production… https://t.co/BgyTAbF53F 1 day ago ORF .@DeoSahil & @Franz_CB argue that the narrow discussion on India’s dependence, on Chinese inputs for the production… https://t.co/VliH2Zxl8s 4 days ago Siddharth Kharath RT @orfonline: .@DeoSahil & @Franz_CB argue that the narrow discussion on India’s dependence, on Chinese inputs for the production of pharm… 5 days ago ORF .@DeoSahil & @Franz_CB argue that the narrow discussion on India’s dependence, on Chinese inputs for the production… https://t.co/hOLp6XwoYZ 5 days ago Sandeep Reddy RT @DeoSahil: As the #COVID19 pandemic began to unfold, India’s dependence on Chinese inputs for the production of pharmaceutical products… 5 days ago Sahil Deo As the #COVID19 pandemic began to unfold, India’s dependence on Chinese inputs for the production of pharmaceutica… https://t.co/AtV4lgaseW 1 week ago