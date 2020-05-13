India`s dependence on Chinese products and PM Narendra Modi`s clarion call for Atmanirbhar Bharat
Wednesday, 13 May 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clarion call for Atmanirbhar Bharat and stressed the importance of local manufacturing, local market and local supply chains, amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing the nation on May 12, he had said, "All our demands during the crisis were met ‘locally’. Now, its time to be vocal about the local products and help these local products become global."
