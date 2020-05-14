Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Throwback Thursday: Birthday girl Zareen Khan reveals how she had landed her first film opposite Salman Khan [Exclusive]

Bollywood Life Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
With Zareen Khan celebrating her birthday today, it's as good a time as any to walk down memory lane with her, and relive how an outsider, with no ties to the industry, had bagged such a big project as Veer, opposite none other than Salman Khan, one of the biggest superstars across world cinema, as her launchpad in Bollywood; says, 'I had no idea that a conversation that was happening with me as a fan would change my life'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'My little film': Jacqueline's video of life in lockdown at Salman's farmhouse [Video]

'My little film': Jacqueline's video of life in lockdown at Salman's farmhouse

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez shared a video of her life at Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel. Jacqueline is spending her lockdown days riding horses, reading, snacking and climbing trees. The almost..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:01Published
Ibrahim Ali Khan shares an adorable throwback pic with sister Sara Ali Khan [Video]

Ibrahim Ali Khan shares an adorable throwback pic with sister Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan shared an adorable photo with his sister on Thursday.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:42Published

Recent related news from verified sources

When Akshay Kumar helped Zareen Khan for her mother's heart surgery

Zareen Khan has completed a decade in the industry this year. She began her career with Salman Khan in Anil Sharma's sprawling period saga, Veer, which came out...
Mid-Day

Happy birthday Zareen Khan: The Veer actress reveals her birthday plans amidst lockdown; says 'I want to do so many things, but cannot' [Exclusive]

BollywoodLife got in touch with Zareen Khan for an exclusive chat on her birthday, where we spoke at length about how she generally spends her birthday and what...
Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

zareen_khan

Zareen Khan RT @bollywood_life: @zareen_khan who celebrates her b'day today reveals how she bagged @BeingSalmanKhan's Veer - EXCLUSIVE #ZareenKhan #Hap… 2 hours ago

TellyRadar

TellyRadar Bollywood News – Throwback Thursday: Birthday girl Zareen Khan revealed how she did her first film with Salman Khan… https://t.co/f4jqfAI6Bh 3 hours ago

bollywood_life

Bollywood Life @zareen_khan who celebrates her b'day today reveals how she bagged @BeingSalmanKhan's Veer - EXCLUSIVE #ZareenKhan… https://t.co/6ghdf1MErV 7 hours ago