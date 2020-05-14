Global  

6 migrant workers from Bihar run over by bus in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

Zee News Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
In a tragic incident, six migrant workers were killed near Muzaffarnagar after being hit by a Uttar Pradesh state bus on Wednesday (May 13) night.
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Bus runs over labourers heading to Bihar on foot, 6 dead

Bus runs over labourers heading to Bihar on foot, 6 dead 01:21

 At least six migrant labourers died after a bus ran over them in Muzaffarnagar. Workers were returning to Bihar from Punjab on foot. Several others have received severe injuries. Injured were taken to the hospital immediately after the incident was reported. A case has been registered against unknown...

