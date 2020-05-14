6 migrant workers from Bihar run over by bus in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

At least six migrant labourers died after a bus ran over them in Muzaffarnagar. Workers were returning to Bihar from Punjab on foot. Several others have received severe injuries. Injured were taken to the hospital immediately after the incident was reported. A case has been registered against unknown...
