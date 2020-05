Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

In a bid to maintain its zero Covid-positive case status, the Nagaland government has decided to give Rs 10,000 each to its residents stranded in others states if they choose not to return at the moment. The move comes in view of the state government’s concerns about the Centre’s decision to resume train services to facilitate the return of stranded people to their home states. 👓 View full article