Coronavirus outbreak: Leopard spotted resting on road in Hyderabad amid lockdown
Thursday, 14 May 2020 () A leopard was spotted resting on a road at Mailardevpally on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday, sending panic among the people. The motorists passing through Katedan underbridge were shocked to find the leopard resting besides the road median early Thursday morning.
A leopard was spotted resting in middle of the road in Hyderabad. Motorists informed the police after spotting the leopard. Vehicular movement came to a halt. Sightings of wild animals in urban landscapes have increased after lockdown. Forest officials rushed to the spot and rescued the wild cat.
