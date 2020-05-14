Coronavirus outbreak: Leopard spotted resting on road in Hyderabad amid lockdown

Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

A leopard was spotted resting on a road at Mailardevpally on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday, sending panic among the people. The motorists passing through Katedan underbridge were shocked to find the leopard resting besides the road median early Thursday morning.







