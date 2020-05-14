Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus outbreak: Leopard spotted resting on road in Hyderabad amid lockdown

Mid-Day Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
A leopard was spotted resting on a road at Mailardevpally on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday, sending panic among the people. The motorists passing through Katedan underbridge were shocked to find the leopard resting besides the road median early Thursday morning.



A #leopard was spotted resting on a road at...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Leopard spotted resting on Hyderabad road

Leopard spotted resting on Hyderabad road 01:02

 A leopard was spotted resting in middle of the road in Hyderabad. Motorists informed the police after spotting the leopard. Vehicular movement came to a halt. Sightings of wild animals in urban landscapes have increased after lockdown. Forest officials rushed to the spot and rescued the wild cat.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cute Kitty! Palawan Leopard Cat Cub at Hungarian Zoo Roams Enclosure for the First Time! [Video]

Cute Kitty! Palawan Leopard Cat Cub at Hungarian Zoo Roams Enclosure for the First Time!

For the first time after his birth, a Palawan leopard cat cub at a Hungarian zoo got to roam around his enclosure. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:41Published
Golf fanatic turns his car into a mobile DRIVING RANGE [Video]

Golf fanatic turns his car into a mobile DRIVING RANGE

A golf fanatic has turned his car into a mobile DRIVING RANGE - and is using it to beat boredom during lockdown.John Imrie, 27, decided to renovate the "banger" with pal Kurt Hill, 31, after the pair..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:23Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Civet cat, leopard spotted in separate incidents amid COVID-19 lockdown at Hyderabad

Amid the nationwide coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown there have been several stories of wild animals found at huan dwelling areas, two one such incidents have been...
Zee News


Tweets about this

swachhhyd

Swachh Hyderabad🚮 RT @firstpost: #CoronavirusOutbreak: A #leopard was spotted lying on the main road in #Hyderabad’s Mailardevpally area near the Katedanunde… 1 hour ago

firstpost

Firstpost #CoronavirusOutbreak: A #leopard was spotted lying on the main road in #Hyderabad’s Mailardevpally area near the Ka… https://t.co/5oVd4g8b91 1 hour ago

_WildTrails

WildTrails - Ultimate Wildlife Holiday Experiences Coronavirus outbreak: Leopard spotted resting on road in Hyderabad amid lockdown (For global wildlife news, downloa… https://t.co/oCCq9LVEDl 3 hours ago