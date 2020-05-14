Maharashtra government likely to extend lockdown till May 31 amid rising cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in state
Thursday, 14 May 2020 () In view of the increasing cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Maharashtra, the state government has decided to extend the lockdown till May 31. However, the government's decision will be officially announced within a couple of days.
Maryland officials report nearly 35,000 cases of coronavirus as the state continues to see a flattening of the curve. COVID-19 hospitalizations remain flat Wednesday at 1,550 -- slightly down from Tuesday's number of 1,563.
People in Jafrabad area of North-East Delhi will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in different way this year. They will keep in mind all guidelines and norms amid coronavirus lockdown 4.0. Locals will offer Eid..