Maharashtra government likely to extend lockdown till May 31 amid rising cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in state

Zee News Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
In view of the increasing cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Maharashtra, the state government has decided to extend the lockdown till May 31. However, the government's decision will be officially announced within a couple of days.
