Credit: ANI - Published 1 day ago Sikkim, Ladakh scuffles between India-China troops have no connection with domestic or international situation: Army Chief 01:23 On being asked over the face-offs occurred between Indian and Chinese troops in Sikkim and Ladakh in the last recent days, Army Chief General MM Naravane on May 13 said when patrols of both sides reach same place at the same time then such face-offs do occur. Adding on it, he further said these...