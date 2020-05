Recent related videos from verified sources Kartik Aaryan is missing his cutie 'BAE' amid lockdown



Actor Kartik Aaryan has been treating fans with hilarious videos amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Now it seems that like the actor is missing his 'Bae'. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:21 Published 3 weeks ago Kartik Aaryan Shares FUNNY Meme REPLACING Akshay Kumar From Phir Hera Pheri Movie



Karitk Aaryan is doling out humour on social media, entertaining his fans through the virtual medium as he stays in quarantine. After PM Narendra Modi announced 21-day lockdown yesterday, the actor.. Credit: Bollywood NOW Duration: 03:01 Published on March 26, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Kartik Aaryan’s bearded look is a hit on the internet, fans are smitten Kartik Aaryan hogged the limelight for his bearded look and his fans just cannot stop admiring him.Â

Zee News 1 week ago



Watch Kartik Aaryan's hilarious performance Kartik Aaryan has been quite active on social media in raising awareness about the pandemic and at the same time requesting all his fans to stay indoors. Not...

IndiaTimes 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this