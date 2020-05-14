Global  

BJP alleges Cong 'protecting' fugitive businessman Nirav Modi

IndiaTimes Thursday, 14 May 2020
The ruling BJP on Thursday alleged that the Congress party was trying "its best” to protect fugitive businessman Nirav Modi, by engaging a retired judge who joined the opposition party, to stall diamond merchant’s extradition to India. Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad cited the statement of a former high court judge, in Nirav Modi’s defence in a UK court, at an online press conference.
