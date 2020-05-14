BJP alleges Cong 'protecting' fugitive businessman Nirav Modi

Credit: HT Digital Content - Published 4 hours ago On The Record: Justice Abhay Thipsay (retd) on advising Nirav Modi's lawyers 09:56 A deposition by a former High Court judge in the Nirav Modi extradition case in the United Kingdom has caused a political storm. The Bharatiya Janata Party has called the involvement of Justice Abhay Thipsay (retired), a Congress member, an example of the grand old party trying to shield the fugitive...