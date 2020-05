Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

At around 6.30 am on Thursday, Nehru Zoological Park officials got a call from Hyderabad's Golconda stating an animal resembling Black Panther was moving near Fateh Darwaza in Noorani Masjid area. The zoo officials reached the area with a cage and other equipment and caught the animal which turned out to be an Asian Palm Civet. 👓 View full article