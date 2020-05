Recent related videos from verified sources Watch: Locals pelt stones at police on Delhi-Gurugram border after stopped from entering Haryana



A group of people created ruckus and pelted stones at police on Delhi-Gurugram border near Palam Vihar on May 20. The whole incident occurred after they were allegedly not allowed to cross the border.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14 Published 7 hours ago 'We are fighting Covid & yet...': AIIMS doctor slams harassment of medics



AIIMS doctor spoke on how the medical workers are facing problems while crossing inter-state borders. Dr Adarsh Pratap Singh from AIIMS said the government should facilitate the movement of doctors.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:12 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources 'Will allow movement of essential services workers' The Haryana government on Thursday gave an undertaking in the Delhi high court that movement of people engaged in essential services, including government and...

IndiaTimes 6 days ago



Hindu 6 days ago



