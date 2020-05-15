Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

International Family Day 2020: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi — TV shows that taught us family comes first

Bollywood Life Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
International Family Day 2020: Family is the most important part of our life and on this day we bring to you shows that teach us that family always comes first. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and others teach us to love our family.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: International Nurses Day: Wall art pays tribute to the 'caring hands' in Thrissur

International Nurses Day: Wall art pays tribute to the 'caring hands' in Thrissur 01:52

 Artists in Thrissur's Ramanilayam of Kerala paid tribute to nurses on International Nurses Day by painting walls in the city. The event was organized by the Kerala Social Security Mission and the Kerala Cartoon Academy as part of the government's 'Break the Chain' campaign to honour the nurses on...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chilling moment migrant family in India follows leopard's trail [Video]

Chilling moment migrant family in India follows leopard's trail

Video has emerged of a family following a leopard's trail, oblivious to its presence moments earlier in northern India's Uttarakhand state. The incident, captured on a camera trap, took place near..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:37Published
Guy Pranks his Family With Fake Scrotum [Video]

Guy Pranks his Family With Fake Scrotum

This guy got a fake scrotum to prank his family. He lay on the floor, stretching, while his family sat around in the living room. He pulled the fake scrotum out of his shorts. His family noticed and..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Smriti Irani posts flashback video from 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' days, TV actors from other shows will surprise you too - Watch

Smriti shared an old song video which had her from Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and several other popular television shows' actors like Shweta Tiwari, Ronit...
Zee News Also reported by •Bollywood Life

Ronit Roy pens the most adorable birthday wish for his daughter; says, 'Cannot express how much I love you'

Ronit Roy's costars and fellow actors from the fraternity like Jackie Shroff, Karanvir Bohra, Divya Seth Shah and his Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi costar,...
Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bollywood_life

Bollywood Life #internationaldayoffamilies: #yehrishteyhaipyaarke, #TMKOC, #YRKHH shows that placed family first https://t.co/yOc6Tt6Ip9 17 minutes ago