Covid-19: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu may go for lockdown till end of May

IndiaTimes Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
The lockdown in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu will most likely be extended till May 31 as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise in both states. Tamil Nadu is likely to announce the extension but with some more easing of norms.
