Covid-19: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu may go for lockdown till end of May
Friday, 15 May 2020 () The lockdown in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu will most likely be extended till May 31 as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise in both states. Tamil Nadu is likely to announce the extension but with some more easing of norms.
A large group of Assamese migrant workers are waiting for their turn at a roadside in Chennai to go back to their home state. Migrant workers appealed to the government to facilitate their return to the state. "The factory is closed. We don't have any money left now. We appeal to Assam government to...