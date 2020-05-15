Global  

Low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.2 hits Delhi

Zee News Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.2 hit Pitampura in Delhi, according to National Centre for Seismology.
