Recent related news from verified sources SC stays decision on Chudasama’s election Gujarat HC had nullified the 2017 election of Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on grounds of malpractice and manipulation

Hindu 1 week ago



SC stays HC order on Gujarat minister's election The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Gujarat high court order nullifying state minister and BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama's 2017 election on the ground of...

IndiaTimes 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this