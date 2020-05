You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources 'We will celebrate with the world when everything is open again': Ali Fazal on his wedding plans with Richa Chadha Now Ali has said that the couple plans to "celebrate with the world" once the coronavirus crisis is averted.

DNA 3 hours ago



Watch: Richa-Ali's adorable throwback video Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were all set to take their relationship to the next level in April, but things didn’t go as planned because of the pandemic. Missing...

IndiaTimes 3 days ago





Tweets about this