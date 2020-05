You Might Like

Tweets about this अजय Ajay जैनJain RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Allahabad HC says no to Azan from mosques on loudspeakers, permits only human voice https://t.co/YxDVHKXjwV 7 seconds ago lokesh RT @prafullaketkar: ‘No loudspeakers for #azaan , only human voice allowed’: #AllahabadHighCourt https://t.co/KCnnVLTuhp 1 minute ago @24carat RT @Saquib215: #AzaanBandNahiHogi Allahabad High Court allows azaan recitation, says it does not violate lockdown rules https://t.co/Y693To… 1 minute ago infinity RT @BabaUmarr: Indian court bans Azaan from loudspeakers Will it also ban amplification of Bhajans in temples through loudspeakers, and hi… 1 minute ago Piyush parashar RT @advmonikaarora: -Azaan is part of Islam, not the loudspeakers-says Allahabad High Court. -Use of loudspeakers without permission violat… 2 minutes ago Saby RT @eOrganiser: ‘No loudspeakers for azaan, only human voice allowed’: Allahabad High Court https://t.co/6vKbqNyRFM via @eOrganiser 2 minutes ago Ansari Saquib #AzaanBandNahiHogi Allahabad High Court allows azaan recitation, says it does not violate lockdown rules… https://t.co/Qi02ozXes2 3 minutes ago