You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Amazon, Flipkart urge Govt to allow sale of non-essential goods durig lockdown | Oneindia News



As India continues to be in a lockdown to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, the sale of only essential commodities is allowed by the Online retailers while the Govt has allowed opening of stand.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:19 Published 3 weeks ago Situation regarding essential commodities under control MHA



Situation regarding essential commodities under control MHA Credit: ANI Duration: 01:17 Published on April 13, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Govt likely to amend Essential Commodities Act The Centre will amend the Essential Commodities Act to provide for notifying stock limits for a retailer or wholesaler only if retail prices increase...

IndiaTimes 40 minutes ago



Govt to amend Essential Commodities Act The government will amend the six-and-a-half-decade old Essential Commodities Act to deregulate food items, including cereals, edible oil, oilseeds, pulses,...

IndiaTimes 10 hours ago





Tweets about this