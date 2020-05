Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

The Allahabad high court has held that “azaan” can be recited from the minarets of mosques by human voice only and without the use of any amplifying device or loudspeaker. The court added that such recitation by human voice cannot be hindered under the pretext that it violates the guidelines issued by the state government to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. 👓 View full article