Throwback pictures of Shahid Kapoor celebrating Mira Rajput's birthday in hospital and Sara Ali Khan's childhood bond with BFFs went VIRAL this week

Bollywood Life Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
While Mira Rajput and Karisma Kapoor shared their special memories through throwback images, desi girl Priyanka Chopra posted an adorable pic with her cute pets, Diana and Gino. Shahid Kapoor shared his picture from the sets of Jersey. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan uploaded her cute childhood images with besties Vedika and Ishika.
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Sara Ali Khan shares picture from her graduation ceremony

Sara Ali Khan shares picture from her graduation ceremony 00:52

 Actress Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday shared a throwback picture from her graduation ceremony. In the photo Sara can be seen sporting the graduation cap and gown.

Shahid Kapoor shares a funny video on social media [Video]

Shahid Kapoor shares a funny video on social media

Actor Shahid Kapoor shared a hilarious video on Instagram on Wednesday. The actor joked that his wife Mira Rajput cannot deal with him anymore.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:56Published
Ibrahim Ali Khan shares an adorable throwback pic with sister Sara Ali Khan [Video]

Ibrahim Ali Khan shares an adorable throwback pic with sister Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan shared an adorable photo with his sister on Thursday.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:42Published

