Credit: ANI - Published 2 days ago 8 migrants dead, 50 injured in road accident in MP 01:29 At least 8 labourers died and around 50 injured after a truck they were travelling in, collided with a bus in Cantt PS area in Guna last night. Injured persons were shifted to district hospital. All the 8 labourers who died were going to their native places in UP from Maharashtra.