Vikram Chandra on Aurangabad train accident & other top Covid-19 news Another day, another gut wrenching migrant story. 16 migrants run over by a train in Maharashtra today. All through the lockdown, the migrant workers crisis has only grown in proportion. Walking on..

Thousands of stranded migrant workers in India queue outside bus station waiting to go back to their hometowns



Thousands of migrant workers were seen waiting in queues at a bus station hoping to find their way back home because of the coronavirus outbreak in northern India. The incident took place at Jaipur.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:19 Published on March 31, 2020