Security forces arrested five terror associates of Lashkar e Taiba and also busted a terrorist hideout in Budgam , according to the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday. Police said, "acting on information, the Budgam Police, along with 53 RR and 153 battalion CRPF arrested top terror associate of LeT, Zahoor Wani, during a search operation from village Arizal."