Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shah Rukh Khan shares his lockdown lessons; Manisha Koirala has the sweetest response

Bollywood Life Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
Shah Rukh Khan puts a thoughtful post on how the lockdown has humbled human beings and taught them many things about life. Manisha Koirala, Ronit Bose Roy and others send love
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: SRK shares 'Lockdown lessons' on social media

SRK shares 'Lockdown lessons' on social media 01:08

 Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is under lockdown with his family in Mumbai. The actor on Friday took to Instagram and shared 'Lokdown lessons' along a picture of himself.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Suhana Khan takes online belly dance classes, her trainer shares pics [Video]

Suhana Khan takes online belly dance classes, her trainer shares pics

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khans daughter Suhana Khan is spending time with her family amid the COVID-19 lockdown .

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:50Published
Gauri Khan turns photographer for daughter Suhana [Video]

Gauri Khan turns photographer for daughter Suhana

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is upping her fashion game even during the coronavirus lockdown.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:54Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Bollywood News: Shah Rukh Khan reveals his 'lockdown lessons'

Fans comments flooded the post, naturally.
Zee News

Shah Rukh Khan pens down lessons he learnt from lockdown

As the country approaches towards the end of the third edition of COVID-19 induced lockdown, megastar Shah Rukh Khan on late Friday penned down his key takeaways...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this