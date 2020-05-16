|
Shah Rukh Khan shares his lockdown lessons; Manisha Koirala has the sweetest response
|
|
Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
Shah Rukh Khan puts a thoughtful post on how the lockdown has humbled human beings and taught them many things about life. Manisha Koirala, Ronit Bose Roy and others send love
|
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
SRK shares 'Lockdown lessons' on social media 01:08
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is under lockdown with his family in Mumbai. The actor on Friday took to Instagram and shared 'Lokdown lessons' along a picture of himself.
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this